Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 16, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Children's Ballet Theatre
photo from Children's Ballet Theatre

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 16, 2022.

1Factory at Franklin Announces New Tenants Including Po-Boy Restaurant, Hair Salon & More

photo courtesy of The Factory

The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator, and Structured Hair. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3Here’s the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee

photo from Finance Buzz

What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. Read more.

4Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Read more.

5Local Franklin Designer Featured in People Magazine

Onyx + Alabaster
photo by Donna Vissman

People Magazine recently published a look inside the home of music artist Bear Rineheart, designed by Tanya Hembree of Onyx + Alabaster, an interior design studio and market in downtown Franklin. Read more.

