Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 16, 2022.
The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator, and Structured Hair. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. Read more.
The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Read more.
People Magazine recently published a look inside the home of music artist Bear Rineheart, designed by Tanya Hembree of Onyx + Alabaster, an interior design studio and market in downtown Franklin. Read more.