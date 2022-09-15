Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Brentwood vs Ravenwood Preview

So far, it’s been so good. We have had four great weeks of Middle Tennessee high school football, and week five is shaping up to continue that trend. The Middle Tennessee area is home to many great rivalries, and this week we are headed back to Ravenwood to take in The Battle of The Woods with Brentwood at Ravenwood. The series record in the last six games is all tied up at three a piece, so both teams have been evenly matched and both teams will be looking for not just Brentwood bragging rights, but a leg up in region 7 of 6A. Ravenwood will be rocking on Friday night, and we will be there for complete coverage.

Brentwood Bruins

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 17

Head Coach: Clint Flint (10-6 in his second year)

2022 Record: 3-1

2021 Record: 7-5, Lost to Summit in the second round

The Bruins started off their schedule with two extremely tough opponents in Blackman and Father Ryan. They split these two games coming up only three points short against Father Ryan.

Since then, they have locked in two more wins with one being a district win against Summit. Brentwood is in first place in the district with Ravenwood not far behind. They will need to secure the win on Friday against their biggest rival to maintain their lead. This game will be a true test of what Brentwood is capable of this season. Ravenwood’s crowd is loud and impactful, will The Bruins be able to stay poised and focused? The main key will be slowing down Ravenwood QB Chris Parson.

Ravenwood Raptors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 12

Head Coach Will Hester (50-9 5th season, second term)

2022 Record:2-2

2021 Record: 10-3, Lost to Summit in the Quarterfinals

Ravenwood is going to need a snap and clear mentality as they prepare for their biggest and district rival this week after a disappointing loss to defending state champions, Oakland. The Raptors can’t afford to dwell on that loss, only learn from it. The biggest things will be the defense getting off the field. There were multiple times against Oakland that the Raptor defense with its back against the wall forced a third or fourth down only to give up the first on the next play. Getting off the field and giving the ball back to Chris Parson will be key for The Raptors this week as they look to tie Brentwood for the lead in the district with a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Final Thoughts

This rivalry should be a fun one Friday night at Ravenwood. The last three out of five matchups have been one score games. I think this one is close into the fourth and then Ravenwood pulls away. The Raptor offense is just too good and the defense came up just short last week, and I feel a rebound coming for them this week.

Ravenwood – 34 Brentwood – 27