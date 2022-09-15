Spring Hill Planning Commission Approves Mixed Use Development

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road on Monday night. The approval paves the way for the first of its kind, innovative development in the area, as the residential and commercial space will provide new options to live and work in Spring Hill.

“This is not just a win for Spring Hill, but also for greater Middle Tennessee,” Blake Seeberger, CEO of Pentagon Holdings LLC, said. “Spring Hill has been growing at an unprecedented rate, and this project provides the infrastructure necessary for residents to come together to live, work, and play in their own community.”

With close proximity to Saturn Parkway, the development will provide much needed housing, as well as bring jobs to the area through its integrated retail and office space.

“We want to create an opportunity for residents and businesses to thrive together by creating a true sense of community,” Seeberger added. “We are thankful and honored by the trust that the authorities and neighbors of Spring Hill have given us throughout the approval process, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them on this exciting project.”

Also planned for the 18-acre development are bikeways, sidewalks, an open lawn, dog park, retail shops, offices, and restaurants.

Development is planned to commence early 2023.