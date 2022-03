Several teams in the Middle Tennessee have made the TSSAA 2022 State Tournament. The games will be from March 15-19th at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

Class 4A State Tournament

Game 3: Bearden vs. Cane Ridge, Wednesday, March 16th at 4:30 PM

Lebanon vs. Clarksville, Wednesday, March 16th at 6 PM

Class 2A State Tournament

Game 1: East Nashville vs. Summertown, Tuesday, March 15th at 10 AM

Class 1A State Tournament