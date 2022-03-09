WCS Supervisor Named Regional Coordinator of the Year

WCS Coordinated School Health (CSH) Supervisor Mandi Thompson is the 2022 Mid-Cumberland Regional Coordinator of the Year as announced by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

Every year, the TDOE CSH program recognizes one coordinator from each region in Tennessee. Thompson was selected due to her dedication to growing the CSH program in the district and keeping students active and healthy.

“I was humbly honored, but what I do is nothing without the leadership nursing team, 50 school nurses, healthy school teams and my supportive executive director,” said Thompson.

The CSH program aims to shine a light on the importance of well-coordinated school health programs to remove barriers to learning, promote lifelong health practices and support the health and well-being of students and staff within a school district. The WCS CSH team is already looking toward a bright future for the district.

“Our team is using the input of the schools and Central Office leadership to evaluate programs and opportunities for the district to improve the health of students and staff,” Thompson said. “It’s apparent that we have exceptional individuals working within our district independently, but I believe we can do remarkable things collectivity in a coordinated school approach.”

For more information about the WCS CSH department, visit the district website.

