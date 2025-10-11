Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Week 8 of Tennessee high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 8 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. 42, Jackson Co. 14
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co. 42, Hunters Lane 34 (Thu)
Waverly 27, Sycamore 14
Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6
Davidson County
Antioch 64, FRA 62 (Thu)
Cane Ridge 28, West Creek 3 (Thu)
DCA 40, Clarksville Academy 0
Ensworth 28, CPA 21
Pearl Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0
James Lawson 7, Hillsboro 6 (Thu)
Maplewood 20, Whites Creek 12 (Thu)
MBA 42, Father Ryan 0
Glencliff 20, Mt. Juliet Christian 13
Nashville Christian 49, Tyner 42
Rossview 21, Nashville Overton 2 (Thu)
Springfield 49, McGavock 6
WH Heritage 19, Stratford
Dickson County
Lawrence Co. 21, Dickson Co. 17
Kirkwood 35, Creek Wood 14 (Thu)
Robertson County
East Robertson 27, Houston Co. 0
Jo Byrns 49, Robertson Innovation 0
Williamson County
BGA 44, Chattanooga Prep 0 (Thu)
Ensworth 28, CPA 21
Brentwood Academy 34, Briarcrest 31
Wilson County
