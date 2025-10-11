Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Week 8 of Tennessee high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 8 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Due to fall break, many teams are not playing this week. Games are played on Thursday, October 9 and on Friday, October 10.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 42, Jackson Co. 14

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. 42, Hunters Lane 34 (Thu)

Waverly 27, Sycamore 14

Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6

Davidson County

Antioch 64, FRA 62 (Thu)

Cane Ridge 28, West Creek 3 (Thu)

DCA 40, Clarksville Academy 0

Ensworth 28, CPA 21

Pearl Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0

James Lawson 7, Hillsboro 6 (Thu)

Maplewood 20, Whites Creek 12 (Thu)

MBA 42, Father Ryan 0

Glencliff 20, Mt. Juliet Christian 13

Nashville Christian 49, Tyner 42

Rossview 21, Nashville Overton 2 (Thu)

Springfield 49, McGavock 6

WH Heritage 19, Stratford

Dickson County

Lawrence Co. 21, Dickson Co. 17

Kirkwood 35, Creek Wood 14 (Thu)

Robertson County

East Robertson 27, Houston Co. 0

Jo Byrns 49, Robertson Innovation 0

WH Heritage 19, Stratford

Williamson County

BGA 44, Chattanooga Prep 0 (Thu)

Brentwood Academy 34, Briarcrest 31

Wilson County

