Photo of the Day: October 11, 2025

Photo of the day: BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville is thrilled to announce the signing of MULTI-PLATINUM-selling country artist and 7x #1 powerhouse Brantley Gilbert. Led by Jon Loba, BMG Americas President of Frontline Records, the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville team joined Gilbert on stage in Franklin at the FirstBank Amphitheater stop of the Tattoos Tour that runs coast-to-coast across North America through February 2026.

“I’m fired up to kick off this next chapter with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville,” shares Gilbert. “They support their artists in ways that really move the needle, and it means a lot that they believe in what we’re building and want to be a part of it. We’ve got some big things on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level.”

