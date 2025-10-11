10/10/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is currently 61.2°F with overcast skies and minimal wind movement at 2.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded for the evening.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73.2°F while the low was 52.5°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and wind speeds reached up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly non-existent at just 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the forecast predicts that temperatures will slightly decrease, reaching a low of approximately 59.9°F. Winds are expected to remain light with speeds not exceeding 2.9 mph. The sky will stay overcast, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents can expect a calm weather pattern to continue into the early morning hours, with no significant changes or weather advisories in effect.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 53°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 73°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Clear sky Sunday 75°F 50°F Overcast Monday 76°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 56°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 56°F Mainly clear Thursday 75°F 55°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

