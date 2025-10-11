10/10/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding Steady at 61

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is currently 61.2°F with overcast skies and minimal wind movement at 2.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded for the evening.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73.2°F while the low was 52.5°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and wind speeds reached up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly non-existent at just 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the forecast predicts that temperatures will slightly decrease, reaching a low of approximately 59.9°F. Winds are expected to remain light with speeds not exceeding 2.9 mph. The sky will stay overcast, and there is no precipitation anticipated.
Residents can expect a calm weather pattern to continue into the early morning hours, with no significant changes or weather advisories in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|73°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|75°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|79°F
|56°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|75°F
|55°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter