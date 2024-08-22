Metro Nashville Airport Authority Welcomes Brian Findlen as New Chief of Police

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Findlen as the new Police Chief for the Department of Public Safety. He brings a wealth of experience in both law enforcement and human resources, making him a valuable addition to BNA’s leadership team.

In this capacity, Findlen will provide strategic leadership and oversight on all aspects of law enforcement at MNAA’s airports – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), including the Airport Security program, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Findlen joins The Authority from the Williamson County School System, where he served as the Senior Human Resources Manager of Investigations. In this role, he conducted and oversaw the district’s workplace investigations. His ability to handle complex situations with integrity and fairness has earned him a reputation for excellence in the field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our team,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “His extensive background in law enforcement and his leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to ensure the safety and security of our airport community.”

Before his tenure with Williamson County Schools, Findlen dedicated over 21 years to the Modesto, California Police Department, where he held progressive leadership roles, including executive-level oversight for more than 140 personnel of varying ranks. His extensive experience spans across Patrol Operations, Support Services, and Investigations. Beyond his operational command of law enforcement incidents, Brian’s expertise includes oversight of support functions, budgeting, policy development, equipment and services requisitions, project management, hiring and recruitment, risk mitigation, and the development of forward-thinking strategies.

His commitment to professional development is reflected in his extensive training and certifications. He is a graduate of the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Command College, an 18-month program designed for law enforcement leaders with a focus on emerging issues and the future of the profession. Additionally, he completed the Sherman Block Leadership Institute, a nine-month program aimed at stimulating personal growth, leadership skills, and ethical decision-making.

Brian holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University and a Post-graduate certification in Law Enforcement Command from the University of San Diego.

Findlen officially assumed the role of Chief of Police on Monday, August 12, 2024.

