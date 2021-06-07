Meet Laura Fieberg, Westhaven Golf Club’s New Director of Food & Beverage

Westhaven Golf Club is thrilled to welcome Laura Fieberg, their new Director of Food and Beverage. After a thorough, nationwide search, Laura stood out amongst a great group of candidates thanks to her passion for service, creative ideas, and excellence in both the culinary and operations sides of the food and beverage industry.

Laura was fortunate enough to have a mother with a great interest in specialty food who started a wholesale bakery in the suburbs of Chicago when she was 11. Laura immediately jumped into the kitchen, learning the fine art of dishwashing and scooping cookies. Over the course of the next few years, she advanced her skills until she was cutting class to decorate wedding cakes and make elaborate sweet tables. After high school, it was a natural progression that she headed west for sunshine and sourdough, which landed her at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in the heart of Napa Valley. This provided her an amazing experience to learn from the best chefs and wine professionals in the country, while gaining a deep appreciation for bringing people together to enjoy exceptional food and wine, which shaped her philosophy as a chef and entertaining professional.

As Laura left culinary school and started working and traveling to hone her pastry skills, she was fortunate to work for many amazing companies including the Ritz Carlton Hotels, Fox Studios, the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, and the prestigious Sanctuary Hotel on Kiawah Island. Over the years, Laura transitioned from the kitchen to the operations side for such companies as Whole Foods and CSM Bakery Products and most recently while running operations for Bongo Java in Nashville.

She has become passionate about all aspects of running a successful business while exceeding guests’ expectations. Her extensive background in culinary, coupled with her front of the house experience and love for wine and cocktails, gives her a unique perspective to knowing what customers want and allows her to truly create a memorable dining experience.

When she is not at work, you can find Laura at local farmers markets, baking for friends and family or exploring distilleries in Bourbon Country. Laura has jumped right in and has quickly made a meaningful impact on our operation. Her commitment to warm hospitality and delighting every guest will ensure the strong tradition of Food & Beverage excellence at Westhaven Golf Club continues to thrive.

Learn more about Westhaven Golf Club at golfwesthaven.com. Westhaven Golf Club is located at 4000 Golf Club Lane | Franklin, Tennessee 37064.