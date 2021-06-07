Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin

By
Press Release
-
landmark recovery logo

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin.

“We are proud that Landmark Recovery is joining the ever-growing list of companies that have concluded that Williamson County is the optimal location to grow their business,” said Anderson.

The addiction treatment company, which will be located at 720 Cool Springs Blvd., plans to create approximately 350 jobs over the next five years.

“The low cost of doing business, exceptional quality of life, easy access to a great international airport and a highly educated workforce to tap into, were all important factors as we considered moving our home office,” said Boyle. “Williamson County hit all those marks for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be relocating to Franklin.”

A recognized leader in addiction treatment, Landmark Recovery offers the full spectrum of services available for drug and alcohol dependency, including residential treatment, medical detox, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient. The company currently operates 13 treatment facilities across the country with additional locations planned.

“We are grateful Landmark Recovery has chosen Franklin for its new headquarters”, said Moore. “We know that they will make great contributions to our community.”

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery is an addiction recovery organization striving to help patients live beyond their addiction to experience a life of sobriety. They offer individualized treatment including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, recovery coaching, and alumni programming. Landmark has drug and alcohol recovery centers in Indianapolis, Louisville, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, and Lexington, in addition to their corporate headquarters, currently located in Arizona. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, with locations in Indiana and Kentucky, that serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit www.landmarkrecovery.com.

