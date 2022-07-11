Mayor Rogers Anderson to Give State of the County Address at Williamson, Inc. Business Luncheon

County’s budget, capital investments and growing, vibrant community among highlights

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver this year’s annual State of the County Address to more than 400 business leaders on Tuesday, July 19 at Williamson, Inc.’s Business Luncheon, presented by Williamson Medical Center. The meeting will begin at 11:00 AM at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

Mayor Anderson’s Address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment, and capital investments. Mayor Anderson will also outline the county’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Attendees will also learn more about the many departments that keep Williamson County running and the recent and future projects around the county and how they will serve to positively impact our community.

Luncheon tickets are $85 for members, $100 for non-members and may be purchased at williamsonchamber.com. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or purchasing a table for your organization, please reach out to Cortni Beardsley at [email protected].

