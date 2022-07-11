6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – July 11, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 11 – July 17, 2022.
1Kane Brown
Tuesday, July 12, 6 pm
Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, 307 Broadway, Nashville
It’s the last free River on the Rooftop event at Jason Aldean’s spot on Broadway and the lineup is pretty incredible featuring Kane Brown, Benson Boone, and Nightly.
2Steely Dan
Wednesday, July 13, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Founded in 1971, the American rock band Steely Dan will perform in Franklin this week with special guest The Dave Stryker Trio.
Buy tickets here.
3Hanson
Friday, July 15, 8 pm
It’s been 25 years since “MMMBop” was released as a single but the Hanson brothers have since founded their own label, performed to millions of fans and are bringing their live show to The Ryman- only a few tickets are remaining to this show.
Buy tickets here.
4Bacon Brothers
Saturday, July 16, 5 pm and 8:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
You can two chances to see the Bacon Brothers on Saturday, comprised of Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon, the duo has been performing together for 30 years.
Buy tickets here.
5Rebab
Friday, July 15, 7 pm
The Warehouse, 20 McClure St, Clarksville
Rehab has a new album out now called Sand Castles. The rock band will be joined by Bry Lew and Yung Kleff.
Buy tickets here.
6Arlo McKinley
Thursday, July 14, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Local artist Arlo McKinley will celebrate his album release for “This Mess We’re In.” In talking about the album, McKinley shared, “I’ve always heard the term ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it’ but I could never apply that to my life for some reason. Maybe it’s because I’ve always felt that I am a bit broken and could use a good fixing. I often still feel that way to be honest but I’ve learned to embrace it and to face the struggle that is growth. My new album THIS MESS WE’RE IN out July 15 is my truth, my story and my growth that I’ve experienced since Die Midwestern. I’m beyond proud of this album which is now the second that I’ve gotten to make with my good friend that always seems to get what I’m trying do Matt Ross-Spang. I hope you get out of these 11 songs the heart and spirit that went into making them.”
Buy tickets here.