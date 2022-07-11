6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – July 11, 2022

6 Arlo McKinley

Thursday, July 14, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Local artist Arlo McKinley will celebrate his album release for “This Mess We’re In.” In talking about the album, McKinley shared, “I’ve always heard the term ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it’ but I could never apply that to my life for some reason. Maybe it’s because I’ve always felt that I am a bit broken and could use a good fixing. I often still feel that way to be honest but I’ve learned to embrace it and to face the struggle that is growth. My new album THIS MESS WE’RE IN out July 15 is my truth, my story and my growth that I’ve experienced since Die Midwestern. I’m beyond proud of this album which is now the second that I’ve gotten to make with my good friend that always seems to get what I’m trying do Matt Ross-Spang. I hope you get out of these 11 songs the heart and spirit that went into making them.”

Buy tickets here.