Man Charged Following Mail Thefts at Cool Springs Apartment Complex

March 8, 2024 – Franklin Police have arrested a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers in an apartment complex in February.

Police say 40-year-old Andrew Goetz lives at the same apartment complex where he was seen on camera breaking into parcel lockers.

According to police, on the evening of Saturday, February 17, Goetz was seen using a screwdriver to break into the lockers at the Landings Apartments in Cool Springs and stealing multiple pieces of mail. A hidden camera had been installed by a USPS mail carrier who had become suspicious that someone had attempted to break into the mailboxes in the past.

A link to the video can be viewed here.

2024000561 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

He’s charged with mail theft, mailbox tampering and simple possession. He’s being held on a $65,000 bond.

Source: Franklin Police

