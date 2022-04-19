Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year.

Saturday’s Main Stage:

9:45 AM Opening Remarks

10:00 AM Special Guest

10:30 AM Rocky Top Revue

11:10 AM Ann Carroll School of Dance

12:30 PM Brandon Scott

1:10 PM Dirty Rain Revelers

2:00 PM Taylor Barton

2:50 PM Allison Clarke

4:20 PM Mark Anthony

5:10 PM Anne Wilson presented by K-Love 97.1 FM

6:00 PM Adam Drasin & The Panic

Sunday’s Main Stage:

9:45 AM – Opening Remarks

10:10 AM – Little Kid Dance

10:30 AM – Grassland Dance Academy

11:10 AM – Southern Irish Dance

11:50 AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program

1:10 PM – Conservatory of Annie Moses

2:00 PM – Jaysen Gold

2:50 PM – Patrick Carpenter

4:20 PM – Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players

5:10 PM – Carly Moffa

Saturday’s Acoustic Stage Presented by Lipscomb University

11:30 Amber Sawyer

12:00 Heritage Foundation

12:30 Abby Whitman

1:00 Olivia Henn

1:30 Heritage Foundation

3:00 River & Rail

3:30 Heritage Foundation

4:00 Hello Darling

4:30 LeeAnn Mazzei

5:00 Lexi Gail

5:30 Katie James

6:00 Garden

Saturday’s Acoustic Stage Presented by Lipscomb University

12:00 Heritage Foundation

12:30 Sydney Brown

1:00 Sydney Brown

1:30 Alexandra Hammock

2:00 Alexandra Hammock

2:30 Heritage Foundation

3:00 Niko Hartig & Kamri Hoffman

3:30 Katie James

All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district.

Enjoy live entertainment while browsing local shops from the Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University and Spring Street presented by Geico. Area sponsors include Mars Petcare, Grace Chapel, and Lipscomb University, School of Rock Franklin, Bavarian Bierhaus Nashville, and Leiper’s Fork Distillery. Additional sponsors include: Cox Orthodontics, Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, DaVita, Gutter Helment, Leaf Filter, Leaf Guard, Mason Chiropractic, My Second Home, National Dance Clubs, Parks Realty, Power Home Remodeling, Premier Fitness Source, Renewal by Andersen, Showalter Windows Roofing and Siding, State Farm Insurance, Williamson Medical Center. In-kind sponsors include: Act Too Players, Cart Mart, Home Depot, Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties, True Value Hardware.