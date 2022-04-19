Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year.
Saturday’s Main Stage:
9:45 AM Opening Remarks
10:00 AM Special Guest
10:30 AM Rocky Top Revue
11:10 AM Ann Carroll School of Dance
12:30 PM Brandon Scott
1:10 PM Dirty Rain Revelers
2:00 PM Taylor Barton
2:50 PM Allison Clarke
4:20 PM Mark Anthony
5:10 PM Anne Wilson presented by K-Love 97.1 FM
6:00 PM Adam Drasin & The Panic
Sunday’s Main Stage:
9:45 AM – Opening Remarks
10:10 AM – Little Kid Dance
10:30 AM – Grassland Dance Academy
11:10 AM – Southern Irish Dance
11:50 AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
1:10 PM – Conservatory of Annie Moses
2:00 PM – Jaysen Gold
2:50 PM – Patrick Carpenter
4:20 PM – Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players
5:10 PM – Carly Moffa
Saturday’s Acoustic Stage Presented by Lipscomb University
11:30 Amber Sawyer
12:00 Heritage Foundation
12:30 Abby Whitman
1:00 Olivia Henn
1:30 Heritage Foundation
3:00 River & Rail
3:30 Heritage Foundation
4:00 Hello Darling
4:30 LeeAnn Mazzei
5:00 Lexi Gail
5:30 Katie James
6:00 Garden
Saturday’s Acoustic Stage Presented by Lipscomb University
12:00 Heritage Foundation
12:30 Sydney Brown
1:00 Sydney Brown
1:30 Alexandra Hammock
2:00 Alexandra Hammock
2:30 Heritage Foundation
3:00 Niko Hartig & Kamri Hoffman
3:30 Katie James
All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district.
Enjoy live entertainment while browsing local shops from the Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University and Spring Street presented by Geico. Area sponsors include Mars Petcare, Grace Chapel, and Lipscomb University, School of Rock Franklin, Bavarian Bierhaus Nashville, and Leiper’s Fork Distillery. Additional sponsors include: Cox Orthodontics, Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, DaVita, Gutter Helment, Leaf Filter, Leaf Guard, Mason Chiropractic, My Second Home, National Dance Clubs, Parks Realty, Power Home Remodeling, Premier Fitness Source, Renewal by Andersen, Showalter Windows Roofing and Siding, State Farm Insurance, Williamson Medical Center. In-kind sponsors include: Act Too Players, Cart Mart, Home Depot, Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties, True Value Hardware.