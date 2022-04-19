Maria Bush Named New Open Records Counsel in the TN Comptroller’s Office of Open Records Counsel

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower announced that Maria Bush will serve as the new Open Records Counsel in the Comptroller’s Office of Open Records Counsel (OORC).

As Open Records Counsel, Bush will lead the OORC which serves as a resource for citizens, media, and governmental entities who have questions about Tennessee’s public records and open meetings laws. The OORC also helps Tennessee citizens and governmental entities understand these laws through educational outreach; and promulgating policies, best practices, and guidelines. The OORC’s assistance and education efforts are crucial to ensuring transparency in government.

Prior to joining the Comptroller’s Office, Bush worked as Associate General Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. She also worked as a law clerk with Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti, & Blair. Bush is a graduate of Nashville’s Aquinas College and the Belmont University College of Law.

Bush will join Assistant General Counsel Seth May in providing assistance to Tennesseans through the OORC. Bush replaces Lee Pope who had served as Open Records Counsel since 2017.

“The Office of Open Records Counsel has assisted thousands of people who have questions about public records and open meetings,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I am pleased that Maria will continue this great work to ensure our laws are followed that keep government open and accessible to Tennesseans.”

For more information about the OORC visit www.comptroller.tn.gov/openrecords.