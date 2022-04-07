With Over 150 Arts & Crafts Vendors, Over 30 Food & Beverage Vendors, the 2022 Main Street Festival is a Must-Not-Miss Event

The 38th annual Main Street Festival will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Experience It All

150+ Arts & Crafts Vendors

30+ Food & Beverage Vendors

KidZone presented by Grace Chapel

PetZone presented by Mars Petcare

Spring Street presented by Geico

Main Stage

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University

Beer Garden

Whiskey Lounge

Some of this year’s festival vendors include multiple fine arts, craft, woodwork, and pottery artisans such as:

Dan Powell Fine Art

Jacob Olds, Strings for Hope

First Mountain Woodcraft

Orchard View Pottery

Artistzarama

Buffalo Sausage,

Ace’s Kettlecorn,

Ellie’s Doughnuts,

Wild Bill’s Old Fashioned Soda, the

Unique Funnel Cake House will return around the square.

Also returning are the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus and Whiskey Lounge presented by Lieper’s Fork Distillery. Off the square, visitors can explore a menagerie of food and beverage options for even the pickiest eaters. The event will feature delicious bites from Hogwood BBQ, Loveless Cafe, Flour & Forge, Puckett’s, Birdie’s Frozen Drinks, Kona Ice, and Colton’s Steak House, and Grill, Fabulous Foods, Music City Fish & Chicken, Grumps and Bonzos Rolling Kitchen, and many more.

Main Street Festival is excited to announce a new, interactive feature of this year’s event. Drawing inspiration from beloved children’s book color palettes (Eric Carle, etc.), Spring Street sponsored by Geico aims to be an entire area of immersive living art for festival-goers to interact with which will include street art, larger-than-life illustrations from the book and specialty foods from the book! Other interactive features will include yoga, street games, poetry and children’s readings, weaving stations, chalk art exhibits, and demonstrations by professional artists as well as an area for festival-goers to express their own artistic creativity. Spring Street living art exhibit where visitors feel comfortable slowing down, tossing a picnic blanket on the lawn, and watching the colorful cultural dances and artistic creations.

Sponsors and community partners include First Horizon Bank, Grace Chapel Franklin, Lipscomb University, Mars Petcare, The Contributor Newspaper, Franklin Rodeo, Youth Villages, Studio Tenn, and Harpeth Conservancy. For more information, visit https://www. FranklinMainStreetFest.com.