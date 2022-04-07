Ravenwood High School Principal Recognized by State Organization

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden continues to be recognized for her leadership. She has been named the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP) Middle TN Principal of the Year. The award honors secondary school principals who provide students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrate exemplary contributions to the profession.

Vaden has been the principal at RHS since it opened in 2002.

“Dr. Vaden not only laid the foundation for student success when she opened RHS, but, through her two decades of leadership, students and teachers have thrived in an ensured collaborative environment where high expectations are met at every turn,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “The honor is well-deserved, and we celebrate her with this most recent recognition. She is a tremendous leader and an even better person.”

With this honor, Dr. Vaden is now in the running to be the Tennessee Principal of the Year.

