Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – October, 10th, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week.

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • AMC+’s adaptation of the 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire ranks #1 on this week’s streaming chart, followed by the movie Luckiest Girl Alive.
  • New on the list is The Midnight Club at #6, Hellraiser at #9 and streaming on Hulu.
  • The adaptation of Stephen King’s book, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, at #10.

Here are the top streaming titles this week. 

  1. Interview with the Vampire- AMC+
  2. Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix
  3. Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
  4. Hocus Pocus 2- Disney +
  5. Andor- Disney +
  6. The Midnight Club- Netflix
  7. House of the Dragon- HBO Max
  8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power- Prime Video
  9. Hellraiser – Hulu
  10. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone- Netflix

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here