Longtime Franklin Pub Closes

Franklin Abbey, an Irish pub that is known by soccer fans as the place to watch premier soccer games, has closed after 14 years.

The newly renovated restaurant announced its closure via Facebook.

“After 14 years and lots of memories, The Franklin Abbey will be closing our doors to make way for the next generation of restaurants and experiences. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of so many wonderful people’s lives.”

Franklin Abbey was located at 9200 Carothers Parkway, Franklin.

What’s next for the location? It looks like Corner Pub will be taking over the space as a sign is posted in the window. As we receive more information about Corner Pub moving into the space, we will publish it.