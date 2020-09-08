Battle of Franklin Trust, Friends of Franklin Parks Purchase 2.3 Acre Tract

The Battle of Franklin Trust, along with the Friends of Franklin Parks, American Battlefield Trust, Save the Franklin Battlefield and Franklin’s Charge, purchased a 2.3-acre tract at auction last week for $107,500. The land was once part of Carnton and during the Battle of Franklin, Gen. Thomas Scott’s Brigade of Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana troops charged across the ground as they neared the Federal left flank. Heavy fighting swept across the property as the brigade took numerous casualties while being subjected to heavy Federal rifle and artillery fire.

Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said, “We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Friends of Franklin Parks, American Battlefield Trust, Save the Franklin Battlefield and Franklin’s Charge. These organizations have played a pivotal role in battlefield reclamation within our state and we look forward to continuing efforts through this partnership.”

The Battle of Franklin Trust and Friends of Franklin Parks will jointly own the property after closing. Eventually, interpretive signage will explain to visitors what happened during the battle. Because of its proximity to the Harpeth River, Friends of Franklin Parks will eventually incorporate the back of the property into its Riverwalk project.

To make a donation, please contact Development Director Laurie McPeak at [email protected] or CEO Eric A. Jacobson at [email protected]. For more information visit www.boft.org.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.