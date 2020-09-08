OBITUARY: James Allen Bradley

James Allen Bradley

James Allen Bradley, Jr., age 54 of Franklin, TN passed away September 4, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, James Allen Sr. and Carolyn Ford Bradley. Survived by: daughters, Tonya Gower and Tosha Grimes; grandchildren, Kerstin Coffindaffer, Samantha Gower and Kyland Brewer; cousin, Darren Brothers.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later time. Memorials can be made to the James Allen Bradley, Jr. memorial fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.co

