Corner Pub to Open in Cool Springs

Corner Pub will open a new location in Cool Springs.

This will be the second location for Corner Pub in Franklin. The first one is located on Columbia Avenue. The new location will open in the former Franklin Abbey space at 9200 Carothers Parkway.

In speaking with the owner Tabor Luckey, the expected open date is projected for November 2020.

Luckey says restaurant-goers can expect a brand-new look inside as they plan to gut the space to make it like other Corner Pub locations.

New additions to the space will be a larger patio, awning, and over 20 tv’s for sports viewing. This location will be non-smoking inside and outside the restaurant.

The Cool Springs Corner Pub will offer the new menu which just rolled out at the Franklin location. On the menu, you will find a selection of meat and three options with pub food classics like fried pickles and burgers.

Other nearby Corner Pub locations are 1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin and 710 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 305, Brentwood.

For the latest news, visit Corner Pub Franklin on Facebook.