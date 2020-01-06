Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

Andrea Hinds
1. David Crosby: Remember My Name

WHAT: A revealing and deeply personal documentary exploring the life and creative renaissance of music icon David Crosby. A cultural force for over fifty years, Crosby faced uncertain future after the 2015 dissolution of Crosby, Stills and Nash. Racked with health issues and personal obstacles, Crosby forged a new path at the age of 77. Seeking out younger musicians and recording a pair of critically-praised new albums, Crosby now sets out to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the 60’s. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, Crosby shares his often-challenging journey with humor and bite. You thought you knew him. Meet David Crosby now in this portrait of a man still tilting against every windmill, with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. This inspirational story, filled with music, will speak to loyal fans, and legions of new ones.

Purchase tickets here.

WHEN: Monday, January 6 – Friday, January 10, 7pm showings each night

WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin

2. Drumline Live

WHAT: Only at the Schermerhorn, Drumline returns for a night of bold beats and riveting rhythms. This internationally acclaimed sensation brings the explosive energy and athleticism of HBCU marching bands to the stage in a heart-thumping spectacle unlike any other. Trained in band programs across the South, the versatile cast mixes original compositions and top 40 songs in colorfully choreographed routines, with drum riffs and cadences that will have you out of your seat and dancing all night long. Presented without orchestra.

Buy tickets here.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 7, 7pn

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

3. The Clutter Remedy Barnes Noble Book Signing Event

WHAT: Barnes & Noble Cool Springs hosts Marla Stone for a signing of her book, The Clutter Remedy: A Guide to Getting Organized for Those Who Love Their Stuff. Marla’s fresh and friendly approach, based on her work as both a professional organizer and a former psychotherapist, goes beyond tidying up to offer the Clutter Remedy strategy that will create spaces you love and keep you perpetually organized.

Reserve your spot here.

WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 6:30pm – 9pm

WHERE: Barnes & Noble Cool Springs, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

4. Connect Spring Hill

WHAT: Connect Nashville Business Networking is hosting a casual networking environment at Legacy Coffee Co. in Spring Hill that is designed to connect professionals, build relationships, and drive referrals and business growth!

Bring business cards, prepare a quick 60 second pitch for who you are and what you do, and finally prepare a specific referral ask for the meeting.

Time permitting, there will be 15 to 20 minutes at the end of the meeting for members to talk and set up One to Ones and be social.

WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 9am – 10am

WHERE: Legacy Coffee Co, 3525 Kedron Road, Spring Hill

5. Totally Awesome 90’s Trivia

WHAT: “Alright, stop, collaborate, and listen”. Hoss’ Loaded Burgers is hosting a 90’s trivia night on Friday the 10th. If you’re an expert on 90s movies, tv, pop culture, music, and more, you won’t want to miss this.

WHEN: Friday, January 10, 7pm – 8:30pm

WHERE: Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, 515 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

