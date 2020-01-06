Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. David Crosby: Remember My Name
WHAT: A revealing and deeply personal documentary exploring the life and creative renaissance of music icon David Crosby. A cultural force for over fifty years, Crosby faced uncertain future after the 2015 dissolution of Crosby, Stills and Nash. Racked with health issues and personal obstacles, Crosby forged a new path at the age of 77. Seeking out younger musicians and recording a pair of critically-praised new albums, Crosby now sets out to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the 60’s. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, Crosby shares his often-challenging journey with humor and bite. You thought you knew him. Meet David Crosby now in this portrait of a man still tilting against every windmill, with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. This inspirational story, filled with music, will speak to loyal fans, and legions of new ones.
WHEN: Monday, January 6 – Friday, January 10, 7pm showings each night
WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin
2. Drumline Live
WHAT: Only at the Schermerhorn, Drumline returns for a night of bold beats and riveting rhythms. This internationally acclaimed sensation brings the explosive energy and athleticism of HBCU marching bands to the stage in a heart-thumping spectacle unlike any other. Trained in band programs across the South, the versatile cast mixes original compositions and top 40 songs in colorfully choreographed routines, with drum riffs and cadences that will have you out of your seat and dancing all night long. Presented without orchestra.
WHEN: Tuesday, January 7, 7pn
WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville
3. The Clutter Remedy Barnes Noble Book Signing Event
WHAT: Barnes & Noble Cool Springs hosts Marla Stone for a signing of her book, The Clutter Remedy: A Guide to Getting Organized for Those Who Love Their Stuff. Marla’s fresh and friendly approach, based on her work as both a professional organizer and a former psychotherapist, goes beyond tidying up to offer the Clutter Remedy strategy that will create spaces you love and keep you perpetually organized.
WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 6:30pm – 9pm
WHERE: Barnes & Noble Cool Springs, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
4. Connect Spring Hill
WHAT: Connect Nashville Business Networking is hosting a casual networking environment at Legacy Coffee Co. in Spring Hill that is designed to connect professionals, build relationships, and drive referrals and business growth!
Bring business cards, prepare a quick 60 second pitch for who you are and what you do, and finally prepare a specific referral ask for the meeting.
Time permitting, there will be 15 to 20 minutes at the end of the meeting for members to talk and set up One to Ones and be social.
WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 9am – 10am
WHERE: Legacy Coffee Co, 3525 Kedron Road, Spring Hill
5. Totally Awesome 90’s Trivia
WHAT: “Alright, stop, collaborate, and listen”. Hoss’ Loaded Burgers is hosting a 90’s trivia night on Friday the 10th. If you’re an expert on 90s movies, tv, pop culture, music, and more, you won’t want to miss this.
WHEN: Friday, January 10, 7pm – 8:30pm
WHERE: Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, 515 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville