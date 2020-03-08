The Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp announces its Music Inc Foundation has raised more than $280,000 for its recovery fund that is being immediately distributed directly to families significantly impacted by last week’s tornadoes, with a priority on those employed in the hospitality industry. Artists like Chris Young, Brad Paisley, Justin Timberlake, Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge, as well as hospitality partners like the Nashville Sounds ($100,000), Ryman Hospitality Properties ($10,000) and Sprocket Rocket ($10,000) have made contributions.

Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp released a statement, “We continue to be overwhelmed by the love and support in tornado recovery. Since the storms on Tuesday, the hospitality industry and the community at large have pulled together to raise money, clean up and assist victims.”

Timberlake stated on Instagram, “Devastated for this city so many of my friends and family call home. Hurts to watch it get hit like this. But Tennesseans are some of the strongest people out there, and I know we’ll stick together and rebuild. Please join me in supporting and donating to this incredible community while it recovers. Swipe to check out some local organizations you can get involved with… everything helps. #NASHVILLESTRONG”

How you can help: