Cumulus Nashville radio stations NASH FM 103.3, 104-5 The Zone, 92Q, Super Talk 99.7 WTN and 95.5 NASH ICON teamed up with Will and Catherine Newman from Edley’s Bar-B-Que for the Cumulus Cares Tornado Relief Radiothon, collecting more than $235,000 for the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund on Friday.

Cumulus Nashville thanks our generous listeners and client partners for well-surpassing our original goal and helping us give back to the community in the wake of the devastating tornados in Middle Tennessee. All funds were donated to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund activated by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support those affected in Davidson and surrounding counties.