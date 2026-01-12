Little Caesars Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix

Little Caesars has introduced Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix, a new single-serve meal combination that pairs the brand’s signature Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni pizza with Italian Cheese Bread. Available starting January 12, 2026, at participating locations nationwide, the $4.99 combo offers customers two slices of Detroit-Style pizza, four pieces of Italian Cheese Bread, and Crazy Sauce in one convenient package. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is featured in the campaign, highlighting the product’s Detroit heritage.

What’s Included in Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix

The Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix combo brings together multiple Little Caesars favorites in a generously portioned single-serve meal. Each order includes two slices of Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni pizza featuring the crispy, cheesy edges that define Detroit-style pizza. The meal also contains four pieces of Italian Cheese Bread and Crazy Sauce for dipping, creating a complete dining experience designed for individual customers seeking convenience without compromising on flavor or portion size.

Pricing and Value Proposition

Little Caesars has priced Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix at $4.99, positioning the new offering as an accessible option for customers looking for quick, satisfying meals. The combination format allows diners to experience the brand’s Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza alongside Italian Cheese Bread in a single purchase designed for on-the-go consumption or quick lunch and dinner solutions.

Detroit Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Joins Campaign

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appears in the promotional campaign for Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix, connecting the product to its Detroit origins. His involvement in the launch emphasizes Little Caesars’ hometown roots and brings regional authenticity to the nationwide rollout. The partnership between the Detroit-based pizza chain and the Lions player reinforces the brand’s connection to the city where Detroit-style pizza was created.

Availability and Ordering Information

Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix will be available all day at participating Little Caesars locations across the country beginning January 12, 2026. Customers can order the new combo in-store or through the Little Caesars mobile app. The single-serve format is designed to accommodate various dining occasions throughout the day, from lunch breaks to quick dinners.

For more information about Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix and other menu offerings, visit www.LittleCaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app.

