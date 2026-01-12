Nashville Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Aardvark Calf

Nashville Zoo is starting 2026 with a milestone moment!

The zoo welcomed its first-ever aardvark calf early on New Year’s Day at 6:06 a.m. The newborn, born to parents Karanga and Winsol, weighs about four pounds and is roughly the length of a rolling pin.

Zoo officials say both Karanga and her calf are doing well and are being carefully monitored by the animal care team in a behind-the-scenes habitat.

Aardvarks are rare in accredited zoos, with only 33 currently living in AZA-accredited facilities. This newborn is the 34th and the first aardvark calf born since 2024, making the birth a notable moment for the species.

