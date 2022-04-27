Lineup Revealed for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 . The two nights of not-to-be-missed performances at the open-air venue start at 7:00 PM/CT both evenings.

Night one is sure to bring the party with Chris Janson as headliner on Friday. Joining Janson will be Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Continuing with another slate of unforgettable performances, Saturday night at Ascend Amphitheater will be presented by Warner Music Nashville. Shy Carter hosts the evening headlined by Cole Swindell, with performances from Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Tickets are required for entry. Newly added this year, fans can purchase pit access, standing room only, for $53 per night, with single-day reserved selling for $39 each night and single-day lawn selling for $24 per night. Taxes and fees included. The public on-sale begins Friday, April 29 at 10:00 AM/CT. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Additional performers, Fan Fair X activities, stage lineups inside Music City Center, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change.

A limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Tickets are also available for CMA Fest’s new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River. View all the perks and purchase four-day and single-day tickets at CMAfest.com.