Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 26, 2022.

photo by Jim Wood

1Check Out Over 70 Photos of the 2022 Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Read more.

franklin police ran over and dragged from suspect

2Scary Video of Franklin Police Officer Being Dragged and Run Over by Fleeing Suspect

Two Franklin Police Officers were injured yesterday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. Read more.

CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Donna Vissman

3Popular Spring Carnival Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria. Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Looking for some FUN for the whole family?! The Spring Carnival will be back at CoolSprings Galleria April 28 – May 2.” Read more.

The Caverns
The Caverns music venue. Photo from The Caverns Facebook Page.

4Have You Ever Seen A Concert in a Cave? Check Out These 16 Upcoming Shows at The Caverns

In Grundy County, Tennessee, in a timeless valley near the base of the Cumberland Plateau, you’ll find The Caverns—a jaw-dropping concert hall located deep underground. Guests revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. Read more.

Dee O Gee
photo from Dee O Gee/Shawn Day

5Montana-Based Pet Boutique Makes Debut in Berry Farms

Dee-O-Gee, a holistic, natural, pet supply store established in Montana, has announced its first Tennessee location will open this summer at Town Center at Berry Farms, a retail and residential community in Franklin. Read more.

