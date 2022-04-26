Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 26, 2022.
The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Read more.
Two Franklin Police Officers were injured yesterday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. Read more.
The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria. Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Looking for some FUN for the whole family?! The Spring Carnival will be back at CoolSprings Galleria April 28 – May 2.” Read more.
In Grundy County, Tennessee, in a timeless valley near the base of the Cumberland Plateau, you’ll find The Caverns—a jaw-dropping concert hall located deep underground. Guests revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. Read more.
Dee-O-Gee, a holistic, natural, pet supply store established in Montana, has announced its first Tennessee location will open this summer at Town Center at Berry Farms, a retail and residential community in Franklin. Read more.