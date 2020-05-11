



The Landing at Spring Hill, located at 5159 Main Street, has closed.

The Landing celebrated its opening at the end of 2019 but now shares via Facebook it has closed.

A Facebook post reads “Closed !– Maybe I need to elaborate — I did not realize we would get so many quick responses. With everything that is going on with both national and local government I personally do not see a way we can continue with the vision and yet be compliant to all rules and regulations.. Thank you for your encouragement and support you have provided while on this journey. With a little faith and hard work many things can be created..”

The Landing did share that any current reservation will be honored or refunded but no further reservations will be taken at this time.

The Landing will offer breakfast, lunch, and desserts.

Owner Angela Privett created The Landing to be a family-friendly venue and destination for live music, festivals, games, a cafe and even the opportunity for community members to rent the space for private events or fundraisers.

The grandmother of five saw it as the perfect place to create a “family destination,” a place where you can spend time outside, play games, walk to Harvey Park and enjoy family time while getting to know others in the community.

Follow The Landing at Spring Hill Facebook page for the latest news and updates.



