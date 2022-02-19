Just Bought A New Home? It’s Time To Furnish It!

So you just bought a new home and are getting ready for your move! Exciting stuff, but also a stressful time. The move is one thing, but there’s a lot to consider. Will your current furniture fit? If you’re upsizing, what will you need to get for the new rooms you’re upsizing to? What style are you looking to go with?

Lots to think about!

We have the answers to help streamline your move and set you up for success in your new home. We’ll also give some insight into what makes your furniture stand out in your new home. Let’s dive in!

Make Your Busy Areas A Priority

Furniture needs can add up quickly, but it’s important to focus your time on the areas that you’ll use most. Furnish these areas first and set a timeline to complete the less-traveled areas in your home.

Plan on having guests over for dinner all the time? Put extra effort into furnishing your dining room first. Kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms all fit the bill here too. Take care of these first and the rest will fall into place. The idea is to make your space livable depending on where you spend the time most and take it from there.

Measure Everything

This one gets missed every so often, but it’s important to measure your space and see how your furniture will fit. If you have an app that uses AR technology, use it to get a rough estimate on how your space will feel with the items in there.

Another important consideration is the arrangement of your room’s assets. Consider where your doors, windows, outlets, switches, and lights are placed. Floor plans are helpful, as are pictures of your rooms.

And if you’re short on a measuring tape, use your iPhone to measure your space!

Great Lighting Goes A Long Way

One of the most important considerations in your furnishing journey is lighting. Good light sources make all the difference in the look and feel of your home.

Keep this in mind during the day too!

If natural light isn’t in abundance in your home, consider using smaller, warm light sources throughout your room to brighten things up and create a cozy feel.

Controlling light is just as important though, so curtains, shutters, and shades are important to keep the temperature in check and create a sense of privacy.

Keep It Or Get Rid Of It

One last tip is to consider what you need and don’t need in your new home. Are you adding rooms in your new place, or losing some space? What about the size of your new rooms?

After you measure everything out and take stock of your new home, measure your current furniture and visualize if, where, and how it will fit after the move. If there’s anything that won’t fit, consider donating or selling it! It’s an opportunity for a fresh start and design in your new home.

All things considered. Try not to stress! Moves can be a lot but they’re a great opportunity to start fresh and try new things out. Keep these tips in a mind and you’re on your way to checking furnishing off your to-do list.

Still searching for Nashville Luxury Homes? Warren Bradley Partners will put your needs first with complete discretion. For more information, Click Here!

Warren Bradley Partner