Photo of the Day: February 19, 2022

Photo of the Day: Chef Maneet Chauhan and local micro-chocolate factory Poppy & Peep are excited to spice it up with the release of a specialty Maneet Chauhan x Poppy & Peep spiced chocolate bar collaboration that launched on February 14 and available throughout the spring.

Founded and owned by father-daughter duo Mark and Evane Stoner, Poppy & Peep specializes in creating handmade bon bons, chocolate bars and confections that are both playful and colorful using sustainably sourced beans. Inspired by Chauhan’s Indian heritage, the Maneet Chauhan x Poppy & Peep chocolate bar is comprised of 58 percent dark chocolate and infused with Boondi, a savory, deep-fried Indian snack, and Chaat Masala throughout.

Each bar is priced at $8 and will be sold online here.

