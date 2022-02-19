Encore’s Consignment Sale Returns This March

Encore’s Consignment sale is back for its 54th sale set for March 5 – March 12. The sale will take place at the former Trees and Trends location, 209 S. Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin.

With more than 25 years of experience, this sale offers an amazing selection of quality name-brand used and new clothing items, toys, baby equipment, home goods, and furniture at deeply discounted prices. It’s time to stock up on Spring and Summer clothing and shoes for the KIDS! Shopping is organized, easy, and fun with minimal wait times due to our streamlined checkout process. Shoppers may pay with cash, Venmo, debit card, or credit card issued by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover.

Children’s Sale Information

First Time Moms’ Sale – kicks off on Friday, March 4 th at 7:30 p.m. New mothers must register online prior to the sale.

– kicks off on Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. New mothers must register online prior to the sale. Grandmothers’ Sale – opens to Grandmothers on Saturday, March 5 th at 8:30 a.m. This special shopping time is limited to the first 200 Grandmothers that register online.

– opens to Grandmothers on Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m. This special shopping time is limited to the first 200 Grandmothers that register online. General Public Shopping Days/ Times Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 through Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discount Days – 50% OFF DAY is Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 75% OFF DAY is Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– is Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dollar Dash – The public is invited to come shop the Dollar Dash Sunday, March 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.! All donated clothing and shoes will be ONLY $1 and large items will be ONLY $5 or half price depending on the original sale price. The Dollar Dash IS open to the public and is CASH only.

Consignor Information/ Dollar Dash

Consignors and those who barter work for the sale enjoy the privileges of early shopping! For more information and to register, visit our website at www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com. Consignors may pick up any unsold items after the sale, or simply leave any unsold items to be donated to The Dollar Dash! The proceeds of the Dollar Dash are donated to a chosen charity.

For more information about Encores Consignment South (which began over 25 years ago in a two-car garage in Brentwood with only 60 consignors) or Encores Consignment Murfreesboro, visit www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com.