June Events at the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s June 2025 schedule features one-night-only engagements featuring symphonic tributes to the music of David Bowie, Whitney Houston, and the 85th
anniversary celebration of Bugs Bunny; live-to-film performances of The Princess Bride; a family concert featuring Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf; two choose-what-you-pay recitals featuring students of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program; the return of a beloved cocktail fundraising event; and a R&B retrospective concert featuring vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.
Peter and the Wolf
Sunday, June 1, 3:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $23
Experience Prokofiev’s classic tale about an adventurous boy and his encounter with the
wolf. Presented in partnership with Wishing Chair Productions, this special presentation
blends the beloved narrated performance with on-stage puppetry to portray your favorite
characters. The whole family will love this charming story and wonderful introduction to the
instruments in the orchestra.
Accelerando Spring Recital
Monday, June 9 & Tuesday, June 10, 6:30 PM
Tickets: Choose What You Pay
The student artists of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program present their spring
recital. The Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando initiative is an intensive music education
program designed to prepare gifted young students from backgrounds historically
underrepresented in classical music for success at the collegiate level and beyond. Through
personalized instruction, mentorship, performance opportunities, and support with college
applications, Accelerando helps students pursue their musical ambitions. With access to the
resources of a major American orchestra, these talented young musicians are empowered to reach their full potential and form the next generation of orchestra musicians.
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony: 35th Anniversary Tour with the Nashville
Symphony
Thursday, June 12, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $30
The beloved audience favorite returns to Nashville to celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 85th
Anniversary, and the concert’s 35th, with a dynamic new edition. Sixteen classic Looney
Tunes will be projected on the big screen, as George Daugherty and the orchestra perform
the original, iconic scores live. Featuring “Baton Bunny,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” “What’s
Opera, Doc?,” “Corny Concerto,” “Long-Haired Hare,” and many others – plus brand new
additions, including the world premiere of a just-completed animated short saluting Bugs’ 85 years on the silver screen.
Legends of R&B Featuring Vocalist Ryan Shaw
Sunday, June 15, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $46
Featuring R&B vocalist, a three-time GRAMMY® nominee, Ryan Shaw performing live with
the Nashville Symphony. Experience soulful powerhouse orchestrations and mighty vocals
in an evening of mega R&B hits from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Prince,
Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Miracles,
Bill Withers, Issac Hayes, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Ryan Shaw originals. Also featuring
keyboardist Ray Angry (The Roots, Queen Latifah, Joss Stone, and Lauryn Hill), drummer
Derrick Wright (Adele, Toni Braxton, and Talia), bassist Al Carty (Rob Thomas, Alicia Keys), and guitarist Nir Felder.
Nashville Symphony Presents Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David
Bowie
Wednesday, June 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $48
Immerse yourself in the sonic tapestry of David Bowie’s final, critically acclaimed album,
Blackstar, reimagined for a 65-piece orchestra. Artistic Director Donny McCaslin, who along
with bassist Tim Lefebvre and keyboardist Jason Lindner helped create the original
Blackstar recording, bring their electrifying energy to the stage with bandmate drummer
Nate Wood. Joining them are Bowie’s longtime bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey, along with
vocalist David Poe, and the Nashville Symphony, all under the masterful baton of conductor Tim Davies. Special guest artist John Cameron Mitchell adds his unique theatrical flair to the mix.
The Princess Bride in Concert
Saturday, June 21, 2:00 & 7:30 PM; Sunday, June 22, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $36
Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles,
and more. Experience it all and this all-time favorite as never before, with the Nashville
Symphony performing composer Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score in special, new
arrangements for symphony orchestra. Directed by Rob Reiner, The Princess Bride features
the all-star cast you know and love including Wallace Shwan, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal,
Carol Kane, Fred Savage, and Andre the Giant.
The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration with the Nashville
Symphony
Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $64
Experience Whitney Houston’s astounding musical legacy like never before. This new
concert tribute features original master recordings of Whitney’s vocals set to new
orchestrations of her biggest hits – including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Higher
Love,” and “I Will Always Love You” – accompanied by home movies, film performances,
and never-before-seen footage. Presented in collaboration with the Estate of Whitney
Houston, Park Avenue Artists, and Primary Wave Music.
Spirits of Summer: Celestial Symphony
Thursday, June 26, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $75
A widely popular fundraiser blending the experience of a live orchestra performance and a
cocktail competition, Spirits of Summer is a multi-sensory event pairing musical works with
custom crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Embark on a musical
odyssey through the cosmos, exploring the grandeur and mystery of the universe through a symphonic lens. “Celestial Symphony” is sure to launch the audience to distant galaxies,
nebulas, and constellations. The concert promises a one-of-a-kind, immersive adventure, fusing the sublime beauty of space with the emotive power of live music.
