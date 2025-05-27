Iconic Western Brand Schaefer Outfitter Hosts Pop-up at 5th & Broadway

With a rich Texas heritage, decades of craftsmanship, and deep roots in pop culture, Schaefer Outfitter is proud to announce a limited-time retail experience in the heart of downtown Nashville. Now through June 8, the iconic Western brand will open its doors at Fifth + Broadway (5056 Broadway Place), offering locals and tourists alike a new destination for authentic Western wear just in time for CMA Fest and other high-profile events drawing crowds to Music City.

To ensure a meaningful connection with the Nashville community, Schaefer Outfitter has partnered with Go West Creative—a renowned Nashville-based agency known for reimagining experiences across events, marketing, content, and entertainment. Recognized for its bold creative vision and deep local roots, Go West Creative serves as Schaefer Outfitter’s official “boots on the ground” partner in Music City. The agency has designed, fabricated, and produced a retail activation that immerses visitors in the history and authenticity of the Schaefer Outfitter brand. This collaboration fuses Schaefer Outfitter’s legacy of craftsmanship with Go West’s proven expertise in experiential storytelling, delivering a fully immersive and unforgettable pop-up experience.

The Nashville pop-up marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s expansion, introducing Schaefer Outfitter’s timeless pieces to a broader audience while celebrating the enduring appeal of the Western lifestyle.

Schaefer Outfitter has also earned mainstream recognition through its frequent appearances on the smash hit series Yellowstone, where its garments have been worn by leading characters including Kevin Costner’s. The brand’s pieces—sought after by costume designers for their authenticity and rugged quality—have also appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s Landman.

