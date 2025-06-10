Join the Ultimate Game Night at Family Hillbilly Clue at Gratiude Ranch

The Family Hillbilly Clue Game Night is set to take place at Gratiude Ranch (7515 Pewitt Rd

Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

Are you and your family ready for GAME NIGHT? Head to Gratiude Ranch where you and the fam can enjoy classic CLUE with a twist where the game board is GratiDude Ranch and the suspects are those in attendance. It’s going to be a hootin’ and hollerin’ good time in the good ole hills of Tennessee!

The cast of characters will transport you and your family into another time – of mystery – easing you into the story with improv and mischief. This is an interactive evening that is played out during your three-course meal. It is your job to become a sleuth (and potentially an accomplice) as you meet and interact with the cast throughout the evening, interrogating them as they come by your table to catch up with you and remember the good times.

The barn doors open 10 minutes before the start time and they do start promptly on time, where guests enjoy a BBQ buffet meal along with lots of laughs and mayhem. There is also a petting zoo experience for the kiddos as well where they can visit and pet over 20+ farm pets at the ranch!

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like the Family Hillbilly Clue visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email