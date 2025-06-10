Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|96
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Brentwood Pointe III
|92
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|100
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2
|96
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|90
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|98
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|98
|1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|88
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Crowne Point Swimming Pool
|94
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1
|98
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Crowne Point Kiddie Pool
|96
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Autumn Ridge Pool
|100
|4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|94
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Cameron Farms Pool
|100
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|96
|7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|John Maher August Park Pool
|92
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/09/2025
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|98
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|99
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|99
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
|96
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Highland Park Pool
|100
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|98
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
|96
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|96
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Lochridge Pool
|96
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Waters Edge Pool
|100
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|The Whitney
|100
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|100
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|94
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|96
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool
|96
|1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|98
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Telfair Community Pool
|100
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|100
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Pool
|94
|1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chardonnay Pool
|100
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Sunset Park Pool
|96
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|90
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bridgemore Village Pool
|94
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|94
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|The Hot Italian Mobile
|99
|1201 Liberty Pk STE-229 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Catalina Pool
|90
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Stonebridge Pool
|96
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|94
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|99
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|92
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|96
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|98
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Montclair Subdivision Pool
|92
|8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|98
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bridgemore Pool 2
|94
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Echelon Pool
|92
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|86
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|100
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|100
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|96
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Spring Hill Place Pool
|100
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|77
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Churchill Farms Pool
|100
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
|100
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|River Rest Estates Pool
|98
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Perenn
|100
|94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|100
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|98
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Paddle Dog
|99
|1006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|94
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|92
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|98
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|94
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|98
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|96
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|92
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Sleep inn
|100
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Wade's Grove Pool
|96
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|94
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Burtonwood Community Pool
|96
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Falcon Creek Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool
|98
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|92
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Kingwood Pool
|92
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|92
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|98
|301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC
|Approval
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|06/03/2025
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|100
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|99
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Annandale Pool
|98
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Annandale Kiddie Pool
|96
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
