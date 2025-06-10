Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date The View At Brentwood Pointe 96 1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Brentwood Pointe III 92 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Keystone Pool H.O.A 100 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2 96 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 90 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Wilkerson Place HOA 98 624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 98 1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 88 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Crowne Point Swimming Pool 94 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1 98 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 96 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 100 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Autumn Ridge Pool 100 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Newport Station Amenity Pool 94 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Cameron Farms Pool 100 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 96 7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 John Maher August Park Pool 92 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/09/2025 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 98 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/06/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar 99 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 99 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool 96 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Highland Park Pool 100 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 98 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3 96 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 96 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Lochridge Pool 96 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Waters Edge Pool 100 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 The Whitney 100 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Hardeman Springs HOA 100 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Phase 3 94 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 96 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool 96 1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 98 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Telfair Community Pool 100 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 100 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Chapman's Retreat Pool 94 1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Chardonnay Pool 100 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Sunset Park Pool 96 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/05/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 90 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/05/2025 Bridgemore Village Pool 94 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Catalina Kiddie Pool 94 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 The Hot Italian Mobile 99 1201 Liberty Pk STE-229 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 06/05/2025 Catalina Pool 90 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Canterbury Pool 96 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Stonebridge Pool 96 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Sullivan Farm HOA 94 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 96 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 99 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 92 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Silver Stream Farm Pool 96 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Montclair Subdivision Pool 92 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 98 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Bridgemore Pool 2 94 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Echelon Pool 92 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 100 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 86 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Simmons Ridge Pool 100 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Brentwood Country Club Pool 98 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 98 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service 100 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 100 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Highlands at Ladd Park 96 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Spring Hill Place Pool 100 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen 77 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service - Routine 06/04/2025 Churchill Farms Pool 100 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 100 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Ralston Glen Pool 100 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 100 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/04/2025 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 River Rest Estates Pool 98 1505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Perenn 100 94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/04/2025 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 100 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 River Rest Condominiums Pool 98 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Paddle Dog 99 1006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 94 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 92 6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 98 802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 94 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 98 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 96 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 92 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Sleep inn 100 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 06/03/2025 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/03/2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/03/2025 Wade's Grove Pool 96 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 94 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Burtonwood Community Pool 96 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Falcon Creek Pool 96 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool 98 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Grant Park HOA Pool 100 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Clarion Pointe Pool 92 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Kingwood Pool 92 Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 92 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC Approval 122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities - Routine 06/03/2025 McDaniel Estate Pool 100 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Lynnwood Downs Pool 99 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Annandale Pool 98 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar 100 99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/03/2025 Annandale Kiddie Pool 96 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

