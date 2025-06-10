Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
The View At Brentwood Pointe961800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Brentwood Pointe III922200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Keystone Pool H.O.A1001736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2963100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Brentwood Pointe I Condo90100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Wilkerson Place HOA98624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Brentwood Pointe II Pool981000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Mooreland Estates Section Ii88Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Crowne Point Swimming Pool942800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1983100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Crowne Point Kiddie Pool962800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool1002847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Autumn Ridge Pool1004059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Newport Station Amenity Pool941635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Cameron Farms Pool1002847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool967001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
John Maher August Park Pool921448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/09/2025
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool981494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine06/06/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar992029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse992029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool961507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Highland Park Pool1001650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool981494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3961293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Sussex Downs Apt Pool961125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Lochridge Pool962384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Waters Edge Pool1004021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
The Whitney100113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Hardeman Springs HOA1005500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3941293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool961507 Calender Court Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool961518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool981712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Telfair Community Pool1001121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool1009004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool1007732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Chapman's Retreat Pool941518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Chardonnay Pool1009004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Sunset Park Pool961712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios - Routine06/05/2025
Holiday Inn Pool901738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine06/05/2025
Bridgemore Village Pool942521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Catalina Kiddie Pool942000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
The Hot Italian Mobile991201 Liberty Pk STE-229 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine06/05/2025
Catalina Pool902000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Stonebridge Pool961040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Sullivan Farm HOA94Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool961040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille995028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool92Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Bridge Bar Auxiliary1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Silver Stream Farm Pool962401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Cheswicke Farms West Pool98705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Montclair Subdivision Pool928331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool985011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Bridgemore Pool 2942521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Echelon Pool922001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool10010000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood86206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool982200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Simmons Ridge Pool1002200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Brentwood Country Club Pool985123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool985123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service1004121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Pool100103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Highlands at Ladd Park96154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Spring Hill Place Pool1001306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen774905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Routine06/04/2025
Churchill Farms Pool1002614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool100999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit1004000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/04/2025
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
River Rest Estates Pool981505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Perenn10094 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/04/2025
Southbrooke Amenity Pool1001043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
River Rest Condominiums Pool98211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Paddle Dog991006 Westhaven Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool94130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Camden At Franklin Park Pool926300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool98802 Beamon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool94645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool98154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool962939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool92107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Sleep inn1004201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine06/03/2025
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine06/03/2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine06/03/2025
Wade's Grove Pool96999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool942231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Burtonwood Community Pool962939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Falcon Creek Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool981306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Best Western Franklin Inn Pool1001308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Clarion Pointe Pool926210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Kingwood Pool92Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)921505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Cheswicke Farm East Pool98301 Logans Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CCApproval122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities - Routine06/03/2025
McDaniel Estate Pool1006266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Lynnwood Downs Pool992000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Annandale Pool98209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/03/2025
Annandale Kiddie Pool96209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

