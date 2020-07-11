



Late this spring, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd Commencement exercises. John Blankenhorn of Brentwood, TN, was awarded a master of science degree in robotics engineering.

Since the Class of 2020 was unable to receive diplomas in person this year, they instead received personal commencement packages, mailed to their home, that included their diplomas, commencement regalia, and other items to celebrate their successes, as well as a congratulatory video message from President Laurie Leshin. In total, WPI awarded 1,043 bachelor’s degrees, 674 master’s degrees, and 54 doctoral degrees.

In her video message, Leshin made the traditional Commencement walk to the WPI’s iconic Earle Bridge, which students walk over during New Student Orientation and then again when they graduate. She then stopped, turned, and told graduates, “You should be here. But make no mistake: Today is still your day. You’ve walked this bridge together once, and you will walk it again. I can’t wait to see you do just that. Until then, it’s my honor to wait for you.”

WPI plans to hold in-person undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremonies in the future, at a date to be announced.

