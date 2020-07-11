



Leadership Franklin has awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to Williamson County student Rithika Tummala.

This scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors or current college students who display their commitment to Williamson County through service and demonstrated community leadership. Applicants are selected based on grade point average, quality of essay, and scholarship application points.

Rithika is a May 2020 graduate of Ravenwood High School where she was the president and previous vice president of the Medicine Club, co-president of Ravenwood’s chapter of Tennessee Junior Classical League, and a member of the Latin Club. Rithika is a frequent volunteer at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Summer Volunteer Program and the nonprofit organization Operation Broken Silence. She is also a National Merit Finalist and plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization focused on developing leadership and community engagement and furthering a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. More information can be found at www.leadershipfranklin.org.



