Jimmy John’s Partners with Hellmann’s to Launch the Meal Diamond Deal

Jimmy John’s is teaming up with Hellmann’s to introduce the Meal Diamond Deal, a limited-time offering inspired by Hellmann’s “Sweet Sandwich Time” Big Game advertisement. Available at participating locations nationwide from February 2 through February 22, 2026, this exclusive deal celebrates the collaboration between the sandwich chain and the iconic condiment brand during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

What’s Included in the Meal Diamond Deal

The Meal Diamond Deal features Jimmy John’s Ham & Three Cheese Melt, a toasted sandwich creation showcasing double ham on French bread layered with Hellmann’s, cheddar, provolone, and parmesan cheeses. The combo includes chips and a drink, delivering the melty, cheesy satisfaction that sandwich enthusiasts crave. The deal is available exclusively at participating Jimmy John’s locations through February 22, 2026, with pricing varying by location.

Adam Pally Stars in New Jimmy John’s Campaign Video

To celebrate the launch, Jimmy John’s released a new promotional video featuring comedian and actor Adam Pally reprising his role as the Jimmy John’s “Guy.” The video, which debuted on February 2, playfully references Hellmann’s “Sweet Sandwich Time” commercial and follows Pally as he attempts to deliver the Meal Diamond Deal to Meal Diamond himself. The humorous spot includes scenes of Guy interrupting a concert mid-choreography and inspiring crowd chants of “So Good! So Good! So Good!” while showcasing the brand’s signature fast delivery and sandwich quality.

Special JJ Rewards Member Benefits for Big Game Week

Jimmy John’s Rewards members can access exclusive savings during Big Game week through a special reward offer. On Thursday, February 5, 2026, JJ Rewards members will receive a $20 off $100 reward valid through February 8, 2026, for orders placed online or through the mobile app. Members who redeem this reward will earn an additional 400 bonus points, bringing their total to at least 1,200 points—enough for a free Original sandwich. The bonus points will be awarded after the qualifying purchase is completed.

How to Order the Meal Diamond Deal

The Meal Diamond Deal is available for purchase at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide through February 22, 2026. Customers can order in-store, online, or through the Jimmy John’s mobile app. For restaurant locations and additional information about the promotion, visit JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Inspire Brands

