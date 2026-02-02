Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 2-7, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

ENCORE

DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE

A rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

FUDGE BROWNIE FOOTBALL COOKIE (NEW)

A brownie-inspired cookie topped with rich fudge frosting and a white cream cheese decorative topping designed like classic football laces.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP BROWNIE FT. REESE’S

A gooey brownie topped with velvety peanut butter mousse, a drizzle of chocolate, and REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

CARAMEL SHORTBREAD COOKIE FT. TWIX®

A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

CONFETTI CAKE COOKIE

A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.

CLASSICS MENU

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

THINS:

OATMEAL COOKIE THINS (NEW)

Two chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email