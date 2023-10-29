Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Reopens Factory at Franklin Location

Jen’s Ice Cream has returned to The Factory.

After closing in 2022 due to renovation, the ice cream shop has reopened in a new location across from Five Daughters Bakery recently.

The new location quietly opened a few weeks ago. Hours of operation for this location will be Monday – Thursday, noon until 9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

Jeni’s first rolled into the Factory back in 2017 as an ice cream truck followed by a spot at the front of the factory where the Skylight Bar currently occupies.

Starting November 2, Jeni’s is launching holiday flavors in shops.

Merry Berry (NEW). Brambly berry buttermilk cream with amaretti cookies and raspberry coulis. A showstopper for anyone who loves berries.

Buckeye Frenzy (NEW). Like a peanut butter cream candy with a chocolate shell and crispy rice treat center. Inspired by the buckeye recipe of Jeni’s friend’s grandma Joyce.

Rum Ball (NEW AND DAIRY-FREE). Our rendition of a classic boozy truffle. Rum-soaked dark chocolate cream with tangerine and crumbled cake.

Boozy Eggnog. Back by popular demand! A rich egg custard with lots of nutmeg and whiskey from our friends at Uncle Nearest.

White Chocolate Peppermint. A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles. A holiday classic for us.

This holiday they are also debuting our take on the classic Italian affogato—the L’affogato. It’s ice cream topped with two shots of a robust and smooth cold brew roasted just for us by Slingshot Coffee Co. The perfect balance of bitter and sweet. Creamy and rich in all the right ways. Customers can enjoy any ice cream as a L’affogato, but we have a few favorite suggestions:

The Classico with Salty Caramel Think of this as our house coffee. The butteriness and saltiness of our signature ice cream flavor blend perfectly with coffee.



Triple Mocha with Texas Sheet Cake Our take on the classic coffee with chocolate combo (aka a mocha). We call it triple because there’s chocolate three ways in the flavor.



Toasted Almond Crunch with Brown Butter Almond Brittle The nuttiness of the cold brew really shines in this one. So much so, it tastes almost like an amaretto (almond liqueur) coffee.

