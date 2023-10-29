Mistletoe Alpaca Farm Offers a Creative and Loving Lifestyle

Leanne and Tom Butchko changed their life almost 20 years ago when they bought a farm just outside of Franklin from some friends who discovered farm living wasn’t for them, and then the Butchkos won a male alpaca from an essay contest. They both quickly fell in love with breeding and caring for alpacas and have been doing it ever since at Mistletoe Farm.

“…[T]heir first male alpaca was delivered from Oregon,” according to ediblenashville.com. “[Leanne] quickly learned you can’t have just one alpaca — they are herd animals and need others for comfort and security —so she immediately found a mother and daughter to fill out their brood…These days, they keep the herd between 20 and 25, selling yearly (always three together) to local farms.”

Alpacas are sweet and nurturing animals. They can sense people’s moods, and respond appropriately. They are great around children. They are also very eco-friendly, with beautiful fiber and poop that makes great compost. One thing they need every April, however, is a haircut.

“Alpacas are non-shedding mammals and without a yearly haircut they will die from heatstroke,” Leanne Butchko explains on their Instagram. “The fiber from our herd… yields about 55 to 65 pounds of prime fleece and about 20 pounds of seconds/thirds.”

They hire professional shearers to make the process as stress-free as possible. It takes an average of seven minutes to shear each alpaca, then their toenails are trimmed, and their teeth are checked to make sure their bite is properly aligned. They can live to be 20 or more.

Shortly after moving to the farm and starting their herd, Leanne decided she needed to start doing something with the alpaca wool. Alpaca wool is very soft and hypoallergenic. She started with a weaving class in Murfreesboro through the fiber organization located there. Then her husband gave her her first loom. That led to other classes — in carting, in felting, in spinning, and in dyeing.

Now she makes scarves and hats, felted dryer balls, rugs, pumpkins and Santa ornaments, felted soap bars, blankets, and shoe inserts. They use more than 80% of their output. And for about ten years, Butchko has been producing her own natural dyes, including growing her own fennel, indigo, hollyhocks, and more to make them from scratch. The Barn Door in Franklin carries their products. Products from their alpacas make great Christmas presents.

“Over the years, I have fallen madly in love with weaving, dying (sic), and felting and I’m still trying to learn to spin,” Butchko said on her website. “The creations are endless. I can’t wait to quit my day job and devote myself full-time to my passion.”

When not running the farm, both Linda and her husband are CPAs. Tom works full-time in the profession, and Linda works during tax season. Until recently, Leanne worked on the day-to-day management of the farm with their farm manager, Julie, who recently left to start her own family.

During the pandemic, Mistletoe Farms saw an upswing in agritourism. They are open to the public by appointment from September until December 17. Sold out for the season this year, anyone interested can sign up for their waitlist by calling 615-202-1054.

“I think perhaps the alpaca lifestyle is our therapy, marriage counseling, sanity and certainly our entertainment,” Butchko added.