It’s ‘Deer Season’ on Tennessee Roads

Deer season is in full swing across Tennessee, and not just for hunters. State troopers say it’s the time of year when drivers are most likely to encounter deer where they are not hunting them, in the middle of the highway.

November is historically the peak month for deer-related crashes in Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, stay alert, and watch for wildlife, especially in rural areas and at dawn and dusk.

In 2024, there were just over 8,000 deer-related crashes statewide, including 465 injury crashes and five fatalities. The majority, 7,571, involved property damage only.

“Deer activity spikes every fall, and November is always our busiest month for these kinds of crashes,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “Drivers should stay focused, reduce their speed, and expect the unexpected. If you see one deer, there’s a good chance more are following.”

By the Numbers (2024)

Total crashes: 8,036

Injury crashes: 465

Fatal crashes: 5

Top counties by Grand Division:

West Tennessee: Shelby, Madison, Henderson

Middle Tennessee: Montgomery, Sumner, Robertson

East Tennessee: Hamilton, Sullivan, Washington

County with the most crashes: Montgomery County

Most of these crashes happen on rural roadways, where limited lighting and higher speeds make it harder to avoid collisions.

“Every November we see an increase in deer strikes, and they can be serious,” said Jeff Long, Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “Wearing your seat belt and keeping your eyes on the road are simple steps that save lives.”

Safety Tips for Drivers

Stay alert, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Slow down in areas marked with deer-crossing signs.

If a deer runs in front of you, do not swerve. Brake firmly and stay in your lane.

Use high beams when it’s safe to do so to help spot deer near the roadway.

Always buckle up. Seat belts reduce the risk of serious injury in every type of crash.

Report deer-related crashes to law enforcement or the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Drivers can view deer-crash data by county on the Department’s Deer-Involved Crashes Dashboard at:

https://gis.safety.tn.gov/Maps/Public/DeerInvolvedCrashes/.

