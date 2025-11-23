ICYMI: In-N-Out Signage Goes Up at Franklin Restaurant

The new In-N-Out Burger location in Franklin is taking shape, with signage now visible on the building at 1951 Double Double Drive in the Berry Farms area.

While it appears the restaurant might be close to opening, a representative for In-N-Out Burger said there is no projected opening date for the Franklin location. Still, they expect to be serving customers in early 2026.

In-N-Out broke ground on the new headquarters, which will be located off Interstate 65 adjacent to Berry Farms in Franklin, back in September 2024. In-N-Out Burger is building a 100,000-square-foot office building. The building will house various In-N-Out corporate Associates. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026. The restaurant is located next to the headquarters building.

This will be the company’s first expansion East of Texas. In-N-Out Burger has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas. Those currently under construction include Franklin, Antioch, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon. You can apply for jobs here for these locations.

