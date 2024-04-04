Investigation Underway After Person Dies by Falling Tree in Williamson Co.

A person has died after a tree fell while workers were clearing land in Williamson County.

On Wednesday, April 3rd at 5:07PM, Williamson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call stating that a tree had fallen on someone at 6031 Garrison Springs Road.

Upon emergency crew arrival, the tree had been removed from the patient and traumatic injuries were evident. Paramedics and Firefighters began CPR and patient care.

The victim was transported to Williamson Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Williamson County Fire stated workers were clearing land in the area when a tree fell on the victim.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.