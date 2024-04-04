Newk’s Eatery Dishes Up Exciting New Eats for Spring

April 3, 2024 – As the weather gets warmer and the winds get breezier, Newk’s Eatery is set to spring into the season with fan-favorite, limited-time menu items – available from April 3 through June 25. Full of fresh ingredients, bold flavors and more, Newk’s fans will be excited to sample these returning seasonal selections:

Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad: Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots and green onions tossed in house-made Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned black beans, avocado, Cheddar and Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch chicken, and garnished with crispy tortilla strips. Priced at $11.99.

Romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots and green onions tossed in house-made Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned black beans, avocado, Cheddar and Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch chicken, and garnished with crispy tortilla strips. Priced at $11.99. Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad : Chicken, romaine blend, pesto bowtie pasta, parmesan, red bell peppers and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Priced at $11.99.

: Chicken, romaine blend, pesto bowtie pasta, parmesan, red bell peppers and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Priced at $11.99. Newk’s Chicken Salad Sandwich: Scratch-made chicken salad made with grapes, pecans and red onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and mayo. See menu for pricing.

To sign up for Newk’s Rewards, download the Newk’s Eatery app or visit Newks.com/rewards . To learn more about Newk’s, visit Newks.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink