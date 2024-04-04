One Killed, One Injured in Head-on Crash in Maury County

One person has died following a crash Thursday morning.

At 5:54 am on Thursday, Maury County Fire Department was alerted to a two vehicle, head-on collision in the 1400 Block of Tom J Hitch Parkway. Units arrived and found one driver entrapped and one driver out of a vehicle in critical condition.

The entrapped driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MCFD operated on scene for 1 hour and 45 minutes performing extrication, clearing the roadway of an extensive debris field, and controlling fluid leaks on the roadway.

MCSO and Columbia Police Department closed Tom J Hitch Parkway for approximately 3 hours to allow for the accident investigation and cleanup to take place.

The crash is under investigation.