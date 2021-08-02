Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC to Locate Corporate HQ in Williamson County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC (IBT) officials announced that the company will establish new operations and locate its corporate headquarters in Franklin.

IBT, which specializes in biometric technologies for identity authentication, identity management and criminal history background checks through the FBI, will create 142 new jobs and invest $2.3 million in Williamson County.

IBT was originally founded in 1999 as an alternative to the traditional fingerprinting methods. After 9/11, IBT partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to implement biometric enrollment and state criminal history checks. Twenty years later, IBT is focused on bringing the next evolution of biometric enrollment technology to the public with reliable, easy-to-use biometric enrollment, while working to develop new enrollment delivery models for consumer market and government marketplace.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 4,000 job commitments and $382 million in capital investment.

“IBT is excited to establish our headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee. We are a biometric technology company providing services to state and federal governments as well as the consumer markets through our sports and entertainment products. Being part of the Williamson County community will greatly assist and enhance our future development and growth,” said Charles Carroll, CEO of Integrated Biometric Technology (IBT)

